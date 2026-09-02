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Ukraine strikes Russian depots, confirms MiG-29, Ka-27 destroyed in earlier attacks

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by Jonas Heins
Ukraine strikes Russian depots, confirms MiG-29, Ka-27 destroyed in earlier attacks
Russian MIG-29 and Sukhoi SU-30 jet fighters fly over the Red Square on May 9, 2026 in Moscow, (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Ukraine's General Staff on Sept. 2 said that Ukrainian forces successfully struck a series of Russian military targets overnight, and confirmed two Russian aircraft losses from previous strikes.

Ukrainian forces hit an ammunition depot in Volodymyrivka and a logistics depot used by a Russian unit in Ocheretyne, both in occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, according to the General Staff.

In another Ukrainian strike on Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a concentration of weapons and military equipment, the General Staff said.

Ukraine has been routinely using mid-range drones to strike Russian targets at operational depth behind the front — typically defined as between 25 and 200 kilometers (15 and 124 miles) from the front lines — for well over a year, with air defense systems, command centers, and ammunition dumps all being targeted.

The military also confirmed that Ukraine destroyed a Ka-27 helicopter on Aug. 30 near Yeysk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, as well as a MiG-29 fighter jet on Aug. 27 at Millerovo air base in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation fighter jet designed in the Soviet Union, meant to establish air superiority and provide frontline air defense. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use the fighter jet in their air forces.

The Kamov Ka-27 helicopter is a military helicopter that was originally designed and built for the Soviet Navy, primarily used for naval reconnaissance and anti-submarine measures.

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Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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Ukraine strikes Russian depots, confirms MiG-29, Ka-27 destroyed in earlier attacks