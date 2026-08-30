Ukrainian drones destroy Russian air defense, radar systems at Yeysk, Millerovo airfields

Ukraine conducted overnight long-range strikes on Russian military infrastructure, destroying air defense and radar systems at two military airfields, Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said Aug. 30.

Madyar said Ukrainian drones targeted the Yeysk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai and the Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast.

According to Madyar, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense system, a Sopka-2 radar, and an aviation weapons depot at the Yeysk airfield. They also destroyed Kasta 2E2, RSP-27, and Nebo-SV radar systems, as well as aviation facilities and a depot at the Millerovo airfield, he said.

The destruction of the Russian air defense and radar systems was confirmed by additional reconnaissance, Madyar said.

He said the main target of the operation was a DRL-27 module of Russia's RSP-27 aircraft landing radar system at Millerovo. The radar is used both to detect aerial targets and to control air traffic at the airfield, working together with a PRL-27 landing radar.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's intensifying campaign against the Russian military and energy infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Aug. 28 that Ukraine should significantly increase the frequency of its long-range drone strikes against Russia, setting a goal of launching 1,000 such drones a day.

Ukraine currently launches more than 300 long-range drones on average each day, Zelensky said, arguing that the number needs to rise as Russia intensifies its aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to strike Russian military and energy infrastructure far behind the front line, while Russia continues to launch large-scale drone and missile attacks against Ukrainian cities.