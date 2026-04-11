Ukraine strikes oil facilities in Russia, occupied Crimea

Ukrainian armed forces said they carried out overnight strikes on two oil facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea on April 11.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Ukrainian forces targeted the Krymskaya oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai as well as the Gvardiyskaya oil depot in Crimea.

"The units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of logistical and other important objects of the enemy both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and directly on the territory of the aggressor state," the General Staff said in a statement.

Prior to official confirmation from Kyiv, Russian authorities reported a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region overnight, attributing it to falling drone debris.

Ukrainian forces also struck other targets the same night, including ammunition warehouses in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, as well as drone control points in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it shot down or intercepted 99 Ukrainian drones over several regions, including Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Rostov, Kaluga, and Kursk, as well as over occupied Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea.

The reported strike follows a similar Ukrainian attack on the Krymskaya facility on April 9 that also sparked a fire. The city of Krymsk lies about 115 kilometers (70 miles) east of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has regularly targeted oil depots and other infrastructure it considers critical to Russia's military operations, both in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territory.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to take measures to reduce the offensive potential of Russian occupiers and end the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.