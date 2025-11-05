KI logo
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Ukraine reportedly strikes Russia's Volgograd oil refinery

by Dmytro Basmat
A view of Volgograd oil refinery. Illustrative purposes. (nsenergybusiness.com)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck and damaged Russia's Volgograd oil refinery overnight on Nov. 6, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet comment on the reported attack.

Local residents reported the damage, posting photos and videos on social media documenting the reported work of air defense in the region. While no fire was immediately observed, scenes of large-scale flashes were observed in the night sky towards the direction of the oil refinery.

No information was immediately available on any casualties or the extent of damage caused.

The reports come amid a wider drone attack on Volgograd Oblast, local officials reported.

The refinery, operated by Lukoil and located approximately 450 kilometers (300 miles) from the front line, plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian military.

The facility has been previously targeted by Ukrainian attacks and, in at least one occasion, has been forced to halt production.

Ukraine routinely launches deep strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

