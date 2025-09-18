Ukraine strikes Russian oil facilities in Bashkortostan, Volgograd Oblast

Ukrainian drones struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat petrochemical plant in Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic on Sept. 18, Governor Radiy Khabirov reported.

Separately, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces said they had struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast overnight on Sept. 18.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical plants. It is based in the Bashkortostan Republic, some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from the front line in Ukraine.

According to Khabirov, two drones targeted the facility, sparking a fire. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) for comment.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the reported attack in Bashkortostan but confirmed the strike against the Volgograd refinery. According to preliminary reports, the refinery’s operations were halted.

The Volgograd refinery, about 450 kilometers (roughly 300 miles) from the front, plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian military, the Special Operations Forces said.

The plant is the largest producer of petroleum products in Russia’s Southern Federal District and processes 15.7 million metric tons of crude oil annually, accounting for 5.6% of the country’s total refining capacity.

Russian air defenses intercepted 43 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 23 over Rostov Oblast, 11 over Volgograd Oblast, five over Kursk Oblast, three over Crimea, and one over Belgorod Oblast, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed, without mentioning Bashkortostan.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces have intensified attacks on Russia's oil industry over the past year, forcing operational suspensions and exacerbating a nationwide fuel shortage. Kyiv considers Russian oil refineries to be valid military targets as they fund and fuel Moscow's war machine.