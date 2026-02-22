Ukraine reportedly strikes oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck an oil depot in Russian-occupied Luhansk overnight on Feb. 22, Telegram news channel Exilenova+ reported.

A strong fire erupted at the facility overnight as a result of strikes and continued to burn into the morning, the outlet reported, citing local residents.

Kyiv regularly strikes deep within Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine in an effort to diminish the Kremlin's fighting power.

Ukraine considers Moscow's energy sites military targets as they fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

In Russia's Udmurt Republic, Ukraine's military launched an overnight operation, striking the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a key missile production hub with long-range cruise Flamingo missiles, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff confirmed on Feb. 21.

Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Overnight Feb. 18-19, Ukraine reportedly struck an oil depot in Russia's Pskov Oblast and launched missiles at the Russian city of Belgorod, causing power outages in parts of the city, Telegram news channels and local authorities reported.

A source from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent that the attack on the oil depot in Velikiye Luki was the work of their "Alpha" Unmanned Aerial Vehicle unit, which managed to make their way through the anti-drone nets spread over the facility.

"Such operations are an element of systematic weakening of the military potential of the Russian Federation," the SBU source wrote in a statement.

Ukraine successfully attacked a Russian drone warehouse in occupied Luhansk Oblast on Jan. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.