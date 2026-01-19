Ukraine hits drone warehouse in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, military says

Ukrainian forces successfully attacked a Russian drone warehouse in occupied Luhansk Oblast on Jan. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The military also confirmed the results of previous strikes on oil infrastructure inside Russia.

The strike on the drone warehouse was carried out the night of Jan. 19, the General Staff said in a Telegram post. Ukraine targeted a Russian facility housing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Novokrasnianka, a village in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

The warehouse belonged to Russia's 144th Motorized Rifle Division, the military said. The target was successfully hit.

Moscow currently controls nearly all of Luhansk Oblast. The region has been a battleground since 2014, when Russia launched the Donbas war by invading eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine has previously targeted Russian military facilities, including ammunition depots and signal-jamming stations, in strikes on occupied Luhansk Oblast.

The General Staff also provided updates on recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil assets, including the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Belogorod Oblast.

The military confirmed that the filling terminal of the Tuapse Oil Refinery was hit in a recent attack.

The Tuapse Oil Refinery is one of the 10 largest in Russia, with a processing capacity of about 12 million tons of petroleum products per year. The facility plays a key role in supplying the Russian military, producing automobile gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and raw materials for petrochemicals.

The facility has been targeted in several Ukrainian strikes, including one on New Year's Eve.

Ukraine's attack on the Oskolneftesnab depot, located near the village of Kotel in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, also caused damage, the military said. Six fuel tanks were damaged and one was destroyed, according to the General Staff.

The military previously reporting attacking the facility on Jan. 7.

Ukraine over the past year has escalated its strike campaign against military and industrial facilities inside Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.