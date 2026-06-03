KI logo
Europe

Viktor Orban ordered seizure of Ukrainian gold shipment for political reasons, media reports

3 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Viktor Orban ordered seizure of Ukrainian gold shipment for political reasons, media reports
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses supporters at the Balna center in Budapest after losing the election on April 12, 2026. (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP via Getty Images) 

Hungary's government under ex-Prime Minister Viktor Orban ordered the detention of a Ukrainian bank convoy without a professional justification and for political reasons, according to an investigation by Hungarian outlet Telex published on June 3.

In early March, Hungarian authorities seized two bank vehicles traveling from Austria to Ukraine carrying a shipment of cash and gold worth about $82 million, claiming they are investigating alleged money laundering.

Hungary also briefly detained employees of the Ukrainian state bank, Oschadbank, who were accompanying the shipment, before releasing them the next day. Kyiv has rejected all accusations and described the seizure as "state terrorism."

According to Telex's undisclosed sources familiar with the matter, the seizure was pre-planned and carried out at the order of "higher authorities."

Orban, Hungary's Kremlin-friendly ex-leader, ordered the raid as retaliation for the suspension of Russian oil transit to Hungary via the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba pipeline, sources told Telex.

While Ukraine said the oil transit was suspended due to a Russian strike against a Druzhba-linked facility in January, Budapest accused Kyiv of deliberately withholding transit. The oil flow was resumed in late April.

The detention request came through Hungarian intelligence and security services, which flagged "suspicious" circumstances surrounding the convoy.

These reportedly included discrepancies between different language versions of relevant documents and the alleged intelligence background of one of the Ukrainian staff members traveling with the convoy.

Telex notes that none of the "suspicious" circumstances were unlawful, but the Hungarian government nevertheless used them to build a case.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Both Ukrainian and Austrian authorities said similar bank transfers are a common and legal practice. Kyiv further stressed that cash transport by land has become increasingly common due to Russia's all-out invasion.

Hungary eventually returned the seized valuables in early May, weeks after Orban's Fidesz party was defeated in the parliamentary elections by Peter Magyar's Tisza.

Following Telex's investigation, Magyar, who has replaced Orban as Hungary's prime minister, urged his predecessor to "take responsibility."

"Viktor Orban personally exercised direct control over law enforcement and intelligence agencies," Magyar said on X.

read also

Hungary’s Magyar hopeful that ‘technical talks’ on minority rights in Ukraine will wrap up this week
Ukraine strikes St. Petersburg Oil Terminal as Putin’s Economic Forum opens
‘A Real Armenia:’ Pashinyan heads to vote with Trump’s support, Moscow’s hostility
UkraineHungary-Ukraine relationsDruzhba pipelineViktor Orban
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, June 3
Tuesday, June 2
Show More

Editors' Picks