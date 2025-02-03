Skip to content
Unmanned Systems Forces have carried out over 220 operations deep into Russia since its establishment, commander says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 3, 2025 10:25 PM 2 min read
Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2024. ("Ukraine. Year 2024" forum)
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have conducted over 220 operations deep inside Russian territory in the six months since its creation, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the USF, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty published on Feb. 3.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare tactics.

"Our units have conducted over 220 operations to engage the enemy on Russian territory. More than 3,500 weapons have been launched so far," Sukharevskyi said.

Ukrainian bomber drones and the units that use them are "extremely efficient," Sukharevskyi said. Ukrainian bomber drones have recently hit targets over 50 kilometers (31 miles) deep inside Russia, the commander added.

Work is also underway to systematize various types of software systems, develop tactics, and use ground robotic systems, according to Sukharevskyi.

"We have already begun the process of synchronizing and developing the components of activities at sea regarding defense and attack. And I think we will move on to the practical part very soon," he said.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and are frequently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks.

The USF said on Jan. 31 that Ukrainian soldiers are now using a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb.

Ukraine also produced more than 30,000 bomber drones in 2024, according to Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

4:00 PM

24-year-old Ukrainian pilot killed in action.

"He was only 24, but he was a competent and experienced warrior who mercilessly beat the (Russian forces) on all their approaches and front lines," the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade said.
12:53 PM  (Updated: )

Pro-Russian paramilitary leader dies in hospital after Moscow explosion.

Armen Sarkisyan, a pro-Russian collaborator from Donetsk Oblast wanted by Ukraine, died in the hospital after being injured in an explosion in an elite residential complex in Moscow on Feb. 3, the state news agency TASS reported, citing healthcare officials.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.