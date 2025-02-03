Unmanned Systems Forces have carried out over 220 operations deep into Russia since its establishment, commander says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) have conducted over 220 operations deep inside Russian territory in the six months since its creation, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, commander of the USF, said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty published on Feb. 3.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, both Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare tactics.

"Our units have conducted over 220 operations to engage the enemy on Russian territory. More than 3,500 weapons have been launched so far," Sukharevskyi said.

Ukrainian bomber drones and the units that use them are "extremely efficient," Sukharevskyi said. Ukrainian bomber drones have recently hit targets over 50 kilometers (31 miles) deep inside Russia, the commander added.

Work is also underway to systematize various types of software systems, develop tactics, and use ground robotic systems, according to Sukharevskyi.

"We have already begun the process of synchronizing and developing the components of activities at sea regarding defense and attack. And I think we will move on to the practical part very soon," he said.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and are frequently used by Ukrainian troops for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks.

The USF said on Jan. 31 that Ukrainian soldiers are now using a long-range drone capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) and carrying a 250-kilogram air bomb.

Ukraine also produced more than 30,000 bomber drones in 2024, according to Ukraine's Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin.