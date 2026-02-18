KI logo
Ukrainian missiles strike Russia's Belgorod, leaving power outages, local authorities claim

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian missiles strike Russia's Belgorod, leaving power outages, local authorities claim
Evening in the city of Belgorod, Russia on Jan. 5, 2024. (Emil Leegunov/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian missiles struck the Russian city of Belgorod, leaving power outages in parts of the city, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed late on Feb. 18.

"Unfortunately, there's been another massive missile attack on energy facilities in the city of Belgorod. There are major damages. We can see that there's a partial loss of electricity and heat, so we're currently investigating," he said.

The city is located just 34 kilometers (21 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Belgorod has repeatedly come under fire throughout the duration of Russia's full-scale war and in recent weeks.

Strikes were reported overnight Feb. 2 in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, where officials claimed a Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire in the city of Stary Oskol.

On Feb. 6, blackouts and heating outages were reported in Russia's Belgorod Oblast overnight following a reported missile attack that damaged key energy infrastructure.

Additional blackouts and heating outages were reported in Belgorod on Feb. 7 after alleged attacks on a local thermal power plant and electrical substation.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

