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Ukraine places 7th in Paralympic medal standings as Games conclude following controversy

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Four Ukrainian paralympic athletes in blue and yellow sports gear cheer
Silver Medalists Pavlo Bal, Taras Rad, Oleksandra Kononova, and Liudmyla Liashenko of Team Ukraine celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Cross-Country Skiing Mixed 4x2.5km Relay at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium on March 14, 2026, in Val di Fiemme, Italy. (Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages)

Ukraine placed seventh in the medal standings at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, which concluded March 15 amid several weeks of controversy surrounding Ukrainian athletes' ability to express themselves.

On March 7, Ukraine's Paralympic athletes took an early lead, winning six medals on the first day of competitions.

In the end, Ukraine secured three gold medals, eight silver medals, and another eight bronze medals, securing a total of 19.

All the medals were secured at the Para Biathlon and the Para Cross-Country Skiing competitions.

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The 2026 Paralympic Games saw the return of athletes competing under Russia's flag for the first time since 2014, despite Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

Russian athletes were first barred from competing under their flag following a doping scandal. The athletes faced a full ban at the 2022 Beijing Paralympic Games following the onset of Russia's full-scale war.

In September, the IPC reinstated the membership rights of Russia and Belarus.

At the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ukrainian athletes faced pressure from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

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On March 11, Ukraine denounced the IPC for the mistreatment of Ukrainian athletes and fans at the Paralympic Games, calling the organization's conduct a "disgrace."

"The International Paralympic Committee not only allowed blood-stained Russian and Belarusian flags, but tries to ban Ukrainian flags and even yellow and blue colours," a co-statement by the Foreign Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry read.

Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee reported on March 11 that the Ukrainian Paralympic team, its athletes, and coaches have been subjected to "systematic pressure" from representatives of the IPC and the organizing committee.

One Paralympic athlete, Oleksandra Kononova, encountered resistance when an IPC representative "aggressively" attempted to confiscate earrings depicting the Ukrainian flag and the words "stop war," according to the statement.

Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine's Olympic skeleton racer, was barred from taking part in the competition after refusing to change his helmet, depicting the faces of Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia's full-scale invasion.

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Kyiv slams Ukrainian athletes’ mistreatment at Winter Paralympics as ‘disgrace’
The statement comes after Ukraine’s National Paralympic Committee reported on March 11 that the Ukrainian national Paralympic team, its athletes, and coaches have been subjected to “systematic pressure” from representatives of the IPC and the Games’ organizing committee.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
‘It means more than any medal’ — Ukraine’s skeleton racer sacrifices Olympic dream to honor war victims
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect details on the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling on Feb. 13, which upheld the disqualification. Wearing a helmet commemorating Ukrainian athletes killed by Russia is not allowed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled on Feb. 12. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine’s skeleton racer, was scheduled to compete in his third Olympic Games on Feb. 12. He was barred from taking part in the competition after refusing to change his helmet
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
UkraineParalympiansSportsOlympics
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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