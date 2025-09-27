KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine warns against raising Russian flag at 2026 Paralympics after IPC reinstates Moscow, Minsk

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine warns against raising Russian flag at 2026 Paralympics after IPC reinstates Moscow, Minsk
Ihor Nimchekno of team Ukraine competes during the Men's 100m Butterfly - S10 Final on day six of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, France on Sep. 3, 2024. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Ukraine’s Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi condemned a decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) that reinstates the membership rights of Russia and Belarus, calling it a betrayal of "conscience and the Olympic values."

The decision, adopted at the IPC’s general assembly in Seoul, paves the way for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina, despite Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

"This decision means NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Belarus and NPC Russia now regain their full rights and privileges of IPC membership," the IPC said in a statement, according to AFP. It added that it would work with the two bodies to "put practical arrangements in place as soon as reasonably possible."

Bidnyi urged organizers of the 2026 Games not to allow Russia’s flag to appear at the event. "We call on our European partners, who will host the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games, not to allow the flag of the aggressor state to be raised over the free and democratic space while the war of aggression continues," he said. Ukraine will decide later whether to participate, he added.

The Russian Paralympic Committee welcomed the move, calling it "a fair decision" and "an example of how athletes' rights should be protected without discrimination on national or political grounds."

Participation in the Games still depends on international federations that govern the six winter Paralympic sports — para alpine skiing, para cross-country skiing, para snowboarding, para biathlon, para ice hockey, and wheelchair curling — most of which continue to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The Russian flag has not been seen at the Paralympic Games since 2014. The IPC suspended Russia in 2016 over a state-backed doping scandal, forcing its athletes to compete under neutral status in 2018 and 2021. Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees were excluded entirely from the 2022 Beijing Games, and partially suspended in 2023.

Some athletes from both countries competed under a neutral flag at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics under strict neutrality conditions. The IPC’s latest move follows a decision by the International Olympic Committee last week that similarly opened the door for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at the 2026 Winter Olympics under neutrality requirements.

As Russia tests NATO, calls to ‘close Ukraine’s skies’ have returned — here’s what that means
Calls to “close the skies” over Ukraine — the rallying cry of pro-Ukraine demonstrations in early 2022 — are resurfacing after a wave of Russian airspace violations against NATO members. These incursions have put European countries on edge and raised questions about the alliance’s ability to counter Russian drones and aircraft. Within days, NATO launched the Eastern Sentry mission, and talk of closing the skies over Ukraine returned to the agenda. “NATO is a defensive bloc, so any steps it tak
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineRussiaBelarusSportsOlympics
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 27
Show More

Editors' Picks