KI logo
Europe

Ukraine wins first 6 medals at Winter Paralympics, taking early lead

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine wins first 6 medals at Winter Paralympics, taking early lead
Gold medalist Oleksandr Kazik, silver medalist Yaroslav Reshetynskyi and bronze medalist Anatolii Kovalevskyi celebrate with their guides along with coach and the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine, Valerii Sushkevych, following day one of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on March 7, 2026. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Ukrainian athletes won six medals on March 7, the first day of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy.

With three gold, two bronze, and one silver medal, Ukraine leads the overall medal standings.

Taras Rad secured the gold in the men's sprint sitting, and Oleksandra Kononova took gold in the women's sprint standing.

Ukraine triumphed in the men's 7.5 km sprint of para biathlon's vision-impaired division, with Oleksandr Kazik winning gold, Yaroslav Reshetynskyi securing silver, and Anatolii Kovalevskyi taking bronze.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Sprinter Liudmyla Liashenko also won a bronze medal in women's sprint standing.

The 2026 Paralympics run from March 6 to 15.

Days before the Games, Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee President Valerii Sushkevych said that the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) barred Ukraine's Paralympic team from wearing their ceremonial uniform with a map of Ukraine, calling it political.

These Paralympics are the first since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022 in which Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to participate under their own flags.

Become a member – go ad‑free

IPC President Andrew Parsons said on March 6 that injured Russian soldiers who participated in the war against Ukraine will be allowed to compete in the future.

read also

Russia back at Paralympics under national flag, its war veterans eye 2028 games
For the first time in 12 years, Russia will compete under its national flag at the 2026 Paralympic Games — a return that comes despite its ongoing all-out war against Ukraine and a pattern of doping scandals that led to the initial ban. “There is simply no justification for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to allow Russia and Belarus back while the invasion of Ukraine continues,” Global Athlete Director General Rob Koehler told the Kyiv Independent. “The IPC has blood on its hands
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
OlympicsItalySportsUkraine
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, and social issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Before joining the team, she worked at the NV media outlet. Kateryna also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, March 7
Saturday, March 7
Show More

Editors' Picks