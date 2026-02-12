Ukrainian skeleton racer disqualified at Olympics for helmet honoring athletes killed in Russia's war

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified before his first run at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Feb. 12, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced.

The move followed an IOC decision banning Heraskevysch from using a custom helmet at the Olympics that honors Ukrainian athletes killed during Russia's full-scale war. Despite this, Heraskevych continued training in the helmet, criticizing the IOC for hypocrisy.

"This is price of our dignity," Heraskevysch wrote on X after the IOC's annoucement of his disqualification.

The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) jury ruled that Heraskevych's helmet "was not in compliance with the rules."

"The essence of this case is not about the message, it is about where he wanted to express it," the statement read.

The IOC said that Heraskevych met with IOC President Kirsty Coventry on Feb. 12, but the Ukrainian athlete "refused to consider any compromise."

Earlier in the day, Heraskevych suggested ending the scandal by asking the IOC to lift the ban on his "memory helmet," apologize for the "pressure" he faced, and donate generators to Ukrainian sports facilities amid the energy crisis caused by Russian attacks.