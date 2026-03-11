KI logo
Politics

Ukraine condemns Paralympic Committee over athlete mistreatment at 2026 Winter Games, calling it a 'disgrace'

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Ukraine condemns Paralympic Committee over athlete mistreatment at 2026 Winter Games, calling it a 'disgrace'
Andrii Demchuk, 36, from Lviv, competes in the bronze medal match in men's wheelchair fencing, sabre A, during Paris Paralympics in France, on Sep. 3, 2024. (Christopher Occhicone / Ukrainian Paralympic Committee)

Ukraine, on March 11, denounced the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the mistreatment of Ukrainian athletes and fans at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, calling the organization’s conduct a "disgrace."

"The International Paralympic Committee not only allowed blood-stained Russian and Belarusian flags, but tries to ban Ukrainian flags and even yellow and blue colours," a co-statement by the Foreign Ministry and Youth and Sports Ministry reads.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the IPC's utter disregard for our country and athletes. The Committee's choice to openly side with Russia in its genocidal war against Ukraine is immoral and runs against all principles of the Olympian movement and norms of humanity. Future generations will call their actions by their name: a disgrace."

The statement comes after Ukraine's National Paralympic Committee reported on March 11 that the Ukrainian national Paralympic team, its athletes, and coaches have been subjected to "systematic pressure" from representatives of the IPC and the Games' organizing committee.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Among the incidents cited was the removal of Ukraine's national flag from the building where the team was staying. According to the committee, a representative of the organizing committee forcibly took down the flag, even though the team had displayed it without objection during previous Paralympic Games.

One athlete, Oleksandra Kononova, also encountered resistance when an International Paralympic Committee representative "aggressively" attempted to confiscate earrings bearing the Ukrainian flag and the words "stop war," according to the statement.

This year's Winter Paralympic Games saw the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under their national flags, despite an initial ban that came after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

During the Olympic Games, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych was also banned from continuing in the sporting competition after he refused to remove a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes killed in Russia's war.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Russia back at Paralympics under national flag, its war veterans eye 2028 games
For the first time in 12 years, Russia will compete under its national flag at the 2026 Paralympic Games — a return that comes despite its ongoing all-out war against Ukraine and a pattern of doping scandals that led to the initial ban. “There is simply no justification for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to allow Russia and Belarus back while the invasion of Ukraine continues,” Global Athlete Director General Rob Koehler told the Kyiv Independent. “The IPC has blood on its hands
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
SportsOlympicsUkraine
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, March 11
Wednesday, March 11
Show More

Editors' Picks