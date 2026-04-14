Ukraine, Norway sign defense declaration, expand drone cooperation

Norway and Ukraine signed a defense declaration on April 14 in Oslo aimed at deepening military cooperation, including joint drone production, following talks between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

"We, the Prime Minister of Norway and the President of Ukraine, met in Oslo today, 14 April, to advance efforts to develop a strategic partnership," the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"In the context of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, and heightened geopolitical instability, we have agreed to deepen our defence and security cooperation as a key component of our strategic partnership," the statement added, noting that both countries aim to contribute to the long-term stability and security of Europe.

A key element of the agreement is expanded collaboration on drone technology, with Ukraine set to produce drones in Norway. "Recognizing the critical importance of sustaining and furthering Ukraine's drone capability and technological edge in the fight against aggression, Norway will continue to support strategic drone initiatives," the statement said.

The declaration outlines shared priorities, including strengthening defense readiness, boosting industrial cooperation, and integrating lessons from Ukraine's battlefield experience into Norwegian military planning. It also calls for closer collaboration between the countries' defense industries, including joint production and technology sharing. Norway further agreed to "accelerate ongoing work to ensure robust security guarantees for Ukraine in the framework of the Coalition of the Willing."

Norway has been among Ukraine's most reliable supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion, alongside other Nordic and Baltic nations. The Norwegian government has committed a long-term funding plan for Kyiv worth about $28 billion between 2023 and 2030, with backing from all parties in parliament, making it one of Ukraine's most generous donors per capita.

Earlier this year, Norway provided Ukraine with $400 million in emergency support for its energy sector after Russia repeatedly targeted critical infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians without stable access to heating, water, and electricity during the winter.

Following the meeting, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the Norwegian people: "I personally thank Jonas, Norway, and all Norwegians for their military and energy assistance to Ukraine... We feel your support and are sincerely grateful for it."

On the same day, Zelensky met in Berlin with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The two leaders agreed on defense cooperation plans, including a separate drone production deal. In recent weeks, Ukraine has also secured defense cooperation arrangements with three Gulf countries and, in late March, signed a 10-year security agreement with Bulgaria.