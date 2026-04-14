Ukraine war latest: Russian missile strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 27

Key developments on April 14:

Russian missile strike on Dnipro kills 5, injures 27

Russia targets critical dam in Kharkiv Oblast with glide bombs, governor says

29 Russian soldiers killed during pipeline infiltration attempt in Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian brigade says

Germany, Ukraine elevate ties to strategic partnership with new defense deal

A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on April 14 killed five people and injured at least 27 others, local authorities reported.

An explosion was heard in the city at around 11:30 a.m., as Ukraine's Air Force warned of a missile heading toward the central-eastern city of Dnipro.

As of 1:56 p.m., Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said that 21 people had been hospitalized, including 10 in serious condition. About an hour later, he reported that a 40-year-old man had died, raising the death toll to five.

Earlier reports indicated that casualties continued to rise throughout the day, with people injured while on the street and inside vehicles at the time of the strike.

The attack damaged civilian infrastructure and multiple vehicles. A nearby gas station was also hit, while a fire broke out at the scene, emergency services said.

The strike comes shortly after a temporary Easter ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin expired. Putin had announced the ceasefire on April 9, after previously rejecting Ukraine's calls for a similar pause in fighting.

The truce, which was supposed to be in effect from the evening of April 11 to the night of April 13, was violated 10,721 times by Russian forces over its 32-hour duration, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Russia targets critical dam in Kharkiv Oblast with glide bombs, governor says

Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast with glide bombs on April 14, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Six such bombs were directed at the Pechenihy dam in Chuhuiv district, one of the largest reservoirs in the region and a key infrastructure facility, Syniehubov said on national television.

According to Ukraine's 16th Army Corps, four of the bombs struck the ground near hydraulic structures, while two hit the water. The dam itself was not damaged.

The military said the timing of the strike appeared deliberate, as water levels in the reservoir are currently at their peak because of spring flooding. Destroying the dam at this time could have caused widespread flooding and severe environmental damage downstream.

After failing to cause physical damage, Russian forces launched an information campaign, spreading false claims about damage to the dam and an alleged emergency water discharge on pro-Russian social media, the military said.

The Pechenihy reservoir plays a major role in supplying water to Kharkiv and surrounding settlements.

Syniehubov added that Russian forces also carried out a combined attack on Kharkiv using Molniya-type drones and Iranian-designed Shahed drones.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's critical infrastructure throughout the full-scale war, with a particular focus during the winter of 2025–2026, when temperatures dropped to as low as -25°C (-13°F), contributing to an energy crisis and leaving many Ukrainians without heat in their homes.

29 Russian soldiers killed during pipeline infiltration attempt in Sumy Oblast, Ukrainian brigade says

Twenty-nine Russian soldiers attempted to infiltrate Ukrainian rear positions via a gas pipeline in Sumy Oblast but were detected and killed, Ukraine's 71st Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces reported on Telegram on April 14.

According to the brigade, the group tried to exploit poor weather conditions and limited visibility to breach Ukrainian defenses.

It was not the first such attempt in the area, with Russian forces reportedly using the same route before despite sustaining heavy losses.

"The real goal of the occupiers appears to be ‘self-demilitarization,’" the brigade added.

Russian forces have used large pipelines on several occasions in their war against Ukraine, including during the final stages of the battle of Avdiivka, Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast, and more recently, Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Built during the Soviet era, the pipelines are used to infiltrate behind Ukrainian positions, and are often surprisingly difficult to destroy even after detection.

This latest attempt comes amid continued pressure along the state border with Sumy Oblast, where Russian forces have been probing Ukrainian defenses, turning much of the border area into a contested grey zone.

On April 13, Ukrainian forces withdrew from positions near Myropilske, a village located along the Russian border in Sumy Oblast, to a more defensible line.

Germany, Ukraine elevate ties to strategic partnership with new defense deal

Ukraine and Germany signed a defense cooperation agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin on April 14, elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

The deal expands military cooperation between the two countries, with Berlin pledging additional support in key areas, including air defense, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition.

"Now, more than ever before, we want to learn from one another," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a press conference, adding that both sides agreed on multiple areas of collaboration, including joint drone production.

The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between the two countries' defense ministries on the electronic exchange of military data. Zelensky said several additional cooperation agreements were signed the same day.

"Today we have new cooperation agreements — 10 in total. In key areas," he said. "Germany is a clear leader in supporting Ukraine and our efforts to protect lives."

The move comes amid Kyiv's broader push to deepen defense partnerships abroad and expand its rapidly growing domestic arms industry.

In recent weeks, Ukraine secured defense cooperation arrangements with three Gulf countries and, in late March, signed a 10-year security agreement with Bulgaria.