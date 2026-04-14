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Germany, Ukraine elevate ties to strategic partnership with new defense deal

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Germany, Ukraine elevate ties to strategic partnership with new defense deal
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (R) and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on April 14, 2026. (Tobias Schwarz / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine and Germany signed a defense cooperation agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Berlin on April 14, elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

The deal expands military cooperation between the two countries, with Berlin pledging additional support in key areas, including air defense, long-range weapons, drones, and ammunition.

"Now, more than ever before, we want to learn from one another," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during a press conference, adding that both sides agreed on multiple areas of collaboration, including joint drone production.

The agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between the two countries' defense ministries on the electronic exchange of military data. Merz said several additional cooperation agreements were signed the same day.

The move comes amid Kyiv's broader push to deepen defense partnerships abroad and expand its rapidly growing domestic arms industry.

In recent weeks, Ukraine secured defense cooperation arrangements with three Gulf countries and, in late March, signed a 10-year security agreement with Bulgaria.

Ukraine's defense sector has expanded significantly since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, with the country developing drones and electronic warfare systems.

Earlier in 2025, the Ukrainian president announced plans to export defense technologies and open production lines in partner countries.

Since then, Kyiv has signed joint development and manufacturing agreements with multiple foreign partners, while Ukrainian defense firms have attracted new investment abroad.

Germany has remained one of Ukraine's largest backers in Europe since 2022, providing military equipment and financial assistance.

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineGermanyFriedrich MerzEuropean alliesDefense Industry
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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