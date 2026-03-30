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Ukraine, Bulgaria to jointly produce drones under new security deal

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by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine, Bulgaria to jointly produce drones under new security deal
Illustrative purposes only: A Ukrainian holds together a Bulgarian and a Ukrainian flag as they chant slogans during a protest in front of the Russian consulate on February 24, 2022, in Varna, Bulgaria. (Hristo Rusev/Getty Images)

Ukraine and Bulgaria concluded a 10-year security agreement on March 30 under which Sofia commits to help fund Ukrainian air defenses and co-produce arms.

The deal was signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov during the latter's visit to Kyiv.

Bulgaria agreed to invest in the joint production of arms, including drones, under the EU's SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program.

The Balkan country will also purchase U.S. air defense equipment for Ukraine under NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative and will cooperate with Kyiv on demining in the Black Sea.

"An important point that we also discussed today is the joint production of various weapons, including drones, on the territory of our countries," Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Gyurov.

The two countries also agreed to cooperate beyond defense, covering Sofia's support for Ukraine's EU accession and natural gas supplies.

Gyurov, Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister since February, visited Ukraine alongside Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neyski, Transport Minister Korman Ismailov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, and other top officials.

As part of his visit, Gyurov held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yuliia Svyrydenko, and Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

A NATO and EU member, Bulgaria has backed Kyiv since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, playing a major role in supplying Soviet-era military equipment in the early phases of the war.

After years of turbulent politics, the country is heading into yet another parliamentary election on April 19, with Progressive Bulgaria, led by former president and long-time critic of military support for Ukraine, Rumen Radev, leading in the polls.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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