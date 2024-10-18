Ukraine liberates Kharkiv Oblast village key for defense of Kupiansk, military intelligence says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have liberated and "cleared out" the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast of Russian soldiers, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported on Oct. 18.

The operation was carried out from Oct. 7-14 by special forces of the Bratstvo unit with the support of Ukraine's 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade.

"As a result of the operation, the enemy was driven out of the settlement, and the occupiers' routes of movement were mined," the agency said.

HUR described Kruhliakivka as important for the defense of Kupiansk, a crucial strategic town in Kharkiv Oblast, located just 40 kilometers from the Russian border.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast as of Oct. 17, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Recaptured by Ukraine in 2022, Kupiansk faced mounting pressure from Russian forces over the past months following Moscow's renewed Kharkiv offensive. Russian troops carried out 19 attacks in the sector over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff said.

According to HUR, Russia lost more than a platoon of infantry (usually from 15 to 45 soldiers) during the recent operation. Ukrainian forces also reportedly took over Russian captives, having received "important intelligence data."

"The enemy resisted, tried to counterattack, but was defeated. Intelligence soldiers repelled the occupiers' assault and continued to push the enemy out," the agency added.

The news came days after HUR reported that its units had reclaimed 400 hectares (988 acres) of forest north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border.

In August, Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade launched a successful counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing almost two square kilometers deep into the front line area.

The elite 3rd Assault Brigade has been holding the line near the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, repelling repeated Russian assaults. Earlier in October, the brigade said it had managed to regain positions and free a group of captive Ukrainian soldiers during an engagement with a Russian sabotage group in the region.



