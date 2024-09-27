Ukraine's Achilles drone strike battalion releases video of failed Russian assault in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian assault near the village of Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast was repelled, and dozens of vehicles damaged and destroyed, the Achilles drone strike battalion of Ukraine's 92nd Separate Special Forces Brigade claimed on Sept. 27.

Commander Yurii Fedosenko said Moscow's forces had attempted to advance toward Kolesnykivka and Kruhliakivka the previous day, using around 50 armored vehicles and troops.

Footage shared by Fedosenko show repeated Ukrainian FPV drone strikes on Russian vehicles which reportedly destroyed 14, and damaged 26 pieces of Russian military equipment, including infantry fighting vehicles and tanks.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Pishchane is located some 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the town of Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv Oblast. Twenty engagements took place in the Kupiansk sector over the past day, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Another Russian attack was repelled in the Kurakhove sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade said on Sept. 22.

This week, Ukrainian forces also recaptured an aggregate plant in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) reported.

The intensity of fighting in the area has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors in Ukraine's east near Pokrovsk, Vuhledar and Toretsk.