Ukraine reportedly reclaims territory in north of Kharkiv Oblast, almost entire Russian regiment destroyed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Units of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) liberated 400 hectares (988 acres) of forest in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a number of Russian soldiers, the agency reported on Oct. 16.

The operation was conducted north of the village of Lyptsi, located 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border. The village was under Russian occupation from February to September 2022, and was again targeted during Russia's renewed offensive against Kharkiv Oblast in 2024.

The time frame and duration of the operation were not disclosed.

The estimated advance of Russian forces in Kharkiv Oblast as of Oct. 15, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

According to HUR, Ukrainian soldiers captured a Russian battalion defense area, destroyed three motorized rifle battalions, a Storm platoon, and a reconnaissance company of Russia's Seventh Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment. The units also reportedly took over Russian captives.

"After clearing 400 hectares of forest north of Lyptsi, the situation of the invaders on this section of the front is deteriorating and close to hopeless," the agency claimed.

"The successful HUR mission sets conditions for further ousting the Russian occupiers from the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast."

In August, Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade launched a successful counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing almost 2 square kilometers deep into the front line area.

The elite 3rd Brigade has been holding the line near the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, repelling repeated Russian assaults. Earlier in October, the brigade said it had managed to regain positions and free a group of captive Ukrainian soldiers during an engagement with a Russian sabotage group in the region.