The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, 3rd Brigade, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Ukraine's 3rd Brigade frees captured soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast skirmish

by Martin Fornusek October 7, 2024 2:52 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes ony: A soldier of the 3rd Separate Brigade behind a tank during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (3rd Separate Brigade)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade managed to regain positions and free a group of captive Ukrainian soldiers during an engagement with a Russian sabotage group in Kharkiv Oblast, the unit said on Oct. 7.

This comes as a confirmation of an Oct. 5 report about a skirmish in the Lyman direction in the northeast, close to the administrative border between Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The elite 3rd Brigade has been holding the line near the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, repelling repeated Russian assaults.

According to the Tactical Group Kreminna's statement, four soldiers from units assigned under the 3rd Brigade's command were captured by a Russian sabotage group numbering up to 10 fighters.

After noticing their absence and spotting the Russian unit's movement with a drone, one of the 3rd Brigade's battalions dispatched a force in an M113 armored car to intercept them.

The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade engaged the Russian sabotage group, allowing the captives to escape and return to Ukrainian positions. With Moscow's troops pushed back, the 3rd Brigade even regained lost territory.

In August, the brigade launched a successful counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing almost 2 square kilometers deep into the front line area.

Ukraine scrambles for resources before uncertain US elections, Russian stockpiles not unlimited
Kyiv’s efforts to secure as many resources as possible from Western allies to tip the scale of Russia’s war in its favor will face a critical moment next weekend as leaders of more than 50 countries meet for the final talks on arming Ukraine before the upcoming U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.