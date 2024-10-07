Ukraine's 3rd Brigade frees captured soldiers in Kharkiv Oblast skirmish

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade managed to regain positions and free a group of captive Ukrainian soldiers during an engagement with a Russian sabotage group in Kharkiv Oblast, the unit said on Oct. 7.

This comes as a confirmation of an Oct. 5 report about a skirmish in the Lyman direction in the northeast, close to the administrative border between Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The elite 3rd Brigade has been holding the line near the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, repelling repeated Russian assaults.

According to the Tactical Group Kreminna's statement, four soldiers from units assigned under the 3rd Brigade's command were captured by a Russian sabotage group numbering up to 10 fighters.

After noticing their absence and spotting the Russian unit's movement with a drone, one of the 3rd Brigade's battalions dispatched a force in an M113 armored car to intercept them.

The soldiers of the 3rd Brigade engaged the Russian sabotage group, allowing the captives to escape and return to Ukrainian positions. With Moscow's troops pushed back, the 3rd Brigade even regained lost territory.

In August, the brigade launched a successful counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing almost 2 square kilometers deep into the front line area.