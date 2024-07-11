Skip to content
Kharkiv Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade says it halted Russian advance toward Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 11, 2024
Men cross a makeshift bridge next to a destroyed road bridge on October 17, 2022 in Borova, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russia's plans to make a breakthrough toward the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, Maksym Zhorin, a deputy commander of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said on July 11.

The brigade reported on June 18 that Russian forces were intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing Borova in the neighboring region.

According to the military, Russian forces were suffering heavy losses but were replenishing their numbers.

"The enemy was really planning to make a breakthrough here and advance but failed to capture even a meter of land," Zhorin wrote on social media. The Russian advance was stopped by concentrated fire, mostly using drones, he said.

Despite Moscow's troops' attempts to carry out localized assaults, their main efforts in the brigade's sector "have been thwarted so far," Zhorin said.

Borova was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and subsequently liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood of the embattled town of Chasiv Yar in the region.

Kyiv refutes Russia’s claims of capturing village in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine controls the situation near the village of Yasnobrodivka in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent on July 11.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
