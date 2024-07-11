Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade says it halted Russian advance toward Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers thwarted Russia's plans to make a breakthrough toward the village of Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, Maksym Zhorin, a deputy commander of Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, said on July 11.

The brigade reported on June 18 that Russian forces were intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing Borova in the neighboring region.

According to the military, Russian forces were suffering heavy losses but were replenishing their numbers.

"The enemy was really planning to make a breakthrough here and advance but failed to capture even a meter of land," Zhorin wrote on social media. The Russian advance was stopped by concentrated fire, mostly using drones, he said.

Despite Moscow's troops' attempts to carry out localized assaults, their main efforts in the brigade's sector "have been thwarted so far," Zhorin said.

Borova was occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 and subsequently liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, including in Donetsk Oblast, after it captured the city of Avdiivka in February.

Earlier in July, Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the Kanal neighborhood of the embattled town of Chasiv Yar in the region.