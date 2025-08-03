Become a member
News Feed

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 94 individuals, 5 entities, including captains of Russia's shadow fleet

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 94 individuals, 5 entities, including captains of Russia's shadow fleet
Illustrative image: Zelensky holds a phone call with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 29, 2024. (Volodymyr Zelenskyy / X)

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Aug. 3 imposing sanctions against 94 individuals and five legal entities, primarily targeting the captains of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" vessels.

In his evening address, Zelensky said that the imposed sanctions mark the first of three planned packages that will be imposed in the near future.

"Sanctions have been imposed on the captains of Russia’s shadow fleet, and we will synchronize all of this – all of these packages – with our partners to ensure the pressure is effective across most jurisdictions," Zelensky said.

Russia's shadow fleet refers to Moscow's aging and poorly insured tankers, which Moscow uses to evade sanctions and conduct espionage, among other objectives.

The sanction target citizens of Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Myanmar, China, Bangladesh, India, and Georgia. Russia regularly has vessels registered in other countries as a means to circumvent Western sanctions and oil price caps.

Russia's shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Kyiv and Western sanctions as international partners seek to curb Russian oil revenues, which help fund its war machine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on July 30 enabling sanctions against vessels and aircraft involved in covert Russian schemes to transport oil, weapons, and military personnel.

More than 100 shadow fleet ships were targeted in the EU's 18th sanctions package approved in mid-July. Only a few days later, the U.K. sanctioned 135 Russian oil tankers and two shipping companies linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Both the EU and the U.K. also agreed to lower the price cap imposed on Russian crude oil from $60 per barrel to $47.60.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

