Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

UK sanctions 135 Russian oil tankers, 2 firms linked to shadow fleet

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
UK sanctions 135 Russian oil tankers, 2 firms linked to shadow fleet
Photo for illustrative purposes. The oil tanker Eagle S is seen anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo, on the Gulf of Finland on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom imposed new sanctions on July 21 targeting 135 Russian oil tankers and two shipping companies linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

According to the U.K. government, the tankers have secretly transported $24 billion worth of oil since the start of 2024. One of the two companies now under sanctions is tied to Lukoil, one of Russia's largest oil producers.

"New sanctions will further dismantle (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's shadow fleet and drain Russia's war chest of its critical oil revenues," U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

"As Putin continues to stall and delay on serious peace talks, we will not stand idly by."

London said it would continue leveraging its sanctions regime to increase pressure on the Kremlin while standing "side by side with Ukraine."

The move follows the U.K.'s July 18 decision to join an EU initiative to lower the price cap on Russian seaborne oil exports to $47.6 per barrel, down from the original $60 cap. That ceiling was designed to reduce Moscow's profit margin without triggering global supply disruptions.

Russia has continued to export oil by using a so-called shadow fleet of tankers that operate under opaque ownership, flags of convenience, and often without proper insurance, allowing them to sidestep Western enforcement mechanisms.

The British government said Western sanctions have already slashed Russia's oil and gas revenues by one-third since 2022, with further measures aimed at constraining Moscow's ability to fund its full-scale war against Ukraine.

US urges Europe to join potential secondary tariffs on Russian oil
“I urge our European allies, who have talked a big game, to follow us if we implement these secondary tariffs,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
Shadow FleetRussiaUnited KingdomSanctionsRussian oilSanctions against RussiaWar
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 21
Zelensky appoints 16 new ambassadors.

"In the morning, after briefings from military and interior officials, I met with the foreign minister and our (Presidential) Office team. We finalized the long process of selecting ambassadorial candidates," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram.

Show More

Editors' Picks