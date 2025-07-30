Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Zelensky signs law on sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet'

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law on sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet'
Oil embargo-breaking tanker FACCA, which sails under Panama's flag and is part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers, which helps it circumvent Western sanctions. (Vessel Finder) 

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on July 30 enabling sanctions against vessels and aircraft involved in covert Russian schemes to transport oil, weapons, and military personnel.

The bill, passed by the parliament on July 16, is primarily seen as targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" of aging and poorly insured tankers, which Moscow uses to evade sanctions and conduct espionage, among other objectives.

The law also amends sanctions legislation to enable restrictions against vessels and aircraft deemed to pose risks to Ukraine's national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and intelligence agencies are empowered to identify and track such vessels.

Russia's shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Western sanctions as Kyiv's international partners seek to curb Russian oil revenues, which help fund its war machine.

More than 100 shadow fleet ships were targeted in the EU's 18th sanctions package approved earlier this month. Only a few days later, the U.K. sanctioned 135 Russian oil tankers and two shipping companies linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Both the EU and the U.K. also agreed to lower the price cap imposed on Russian crude oil from $60 per barrel to $47.60.

Russia’s new mobilization law yet another sign Kremlin is preparing for war with NATO, analysts say
Increased spending on defense and a new Russian conscription law are signs of the Kremlin’s increasingly aggressive posture and preparations for future conflict with Europe and NATO states, according to analysts. As Ukraine and its Western allies continue to sound the alarm about Moscow’s long-term intentions, Russian lawmakers introduced a bill on July 22 that would allow year-round conscription. If passed, the new system would replace the traditional bi-annual draft, enabling continuous repl
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
UkraineShadow FleetSanctionsSanctions against RussiaBusinessOilVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 30
 (Updated:  )
Trump says Russia tariffs will be imposed in 10 days.

"I don't know if it’s gonna affect Russia, because he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're gonna put tariffs and various things," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Show More

Editors' Picks