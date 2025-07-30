Zelensky signs law on sanctions against Russia's 'shadow fleet'

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on July 30 enabling sanctions against vessels and aircraft involved in covert Russian schemes to transport oil, weapons, and military personnel.

The bill, passed by the parliament on July 16, is primarily seen as targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" of aging and poorly insured tankers, which Moscow uses to evade sanctions and conduct espionage, among other objectives.

The law also amends sanctions legislation to enable restrictions against vessels and aircraft deemed to pose risks to Ukraine's national security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and intelligence agencies are empowered to identify and track such vessels.

Russia's shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Western sanctions as Kyiv's international partners seek to curb Russian oil revenues, which help fund its war machine.

More than 100 shadow fleet ships were targeted in the EU's 18th sanctions package approved earlier this month. Only a few days later, the U.K. sanctioned 135 Russian oil tankers and two shipping companies linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Both the EU and the U.K. also agreed to lower the price cap imposed on Russian crude oil from $60 per barrel to $47.60.