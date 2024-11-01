Ukraine, Hungary preparing bilateral document 'to clear up misunderstandings,' Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv is preparing a bilateral cooperation document with Budapest "to clear up misunderstandings" between the two countries on an number of issues, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 31.

No information was provided on what specific agreements the bilateral document seeks to reach, however, Zelensky said that the document would likely involve issues pertaining to national minorities as well as security cooperation.

"The least we ask of Hungary is not to block Ukraine's invitation to NATO. That is, do not support, do not vote for us, and do not block," Zelensky said during a conference with community leaders in western Ukraine.

Relations between Kyiv and Budapest have continued to sour as Hungary, led by strongman Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has repeatedly blocked aid to Kyiv, pushed for negotiations with Moscow, and spouted Kremlin talking points.

On Oct. 17, Orban referred to Ukraine's five-point victory plan, which includes NATO accession atop of the list, as "more than terrifying." In a socia media post, Orban urged the EU to change its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine and reiterated calls for "a ceasefire and peace talks."

"There are many things there to clear up misunderstandings or to answer the challenges of the present, the future and the past," Zelensky said in regards to the document being prepared.

Zelensky added resolving issues related to national minorities should be addressed "so that no issues arise between our states."

Budapest has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against the Hungarian ethnic minority concentrated in southwestern Ukraine, an accusation that the Ukrainian leadership denies.

The two countries have in recent months sought to mend relations on the issue.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Sept. 30 after talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Budapest that both sides see "positive dynamics" in resolving issues related to national minorities, as reported by European Pravda.

In September 2023, the Ukrainian parliament approved changes to national minorities law, which was one of seven steps recommended by the European Commission in June 2022 for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The changes were signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelensky in November.











