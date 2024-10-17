Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Ukraine, Victory Plan, European Union, Russia
Edit post

Orban calls Zelensky's victory plan 'terrifying,' urges negotiations with Russia

by Abbey Fenbert October 18, 2024 2:29 AM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on July 5, 2024. (Valery Sharifulin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's victory plan "more than terrifying" in a social media post published Oct. 17.

Zelensky presented his five-point victory plan to the European Council in Brussels on Oct. 17, one day after unveiling the plan to the public during a special session of Ukraine's parliament.  

"What (Zelensky) outlined yesterday in the Ukrainian parliament is more than terrifying," Orban wrote on Facebook ahead of the EU summit.

Orban urged the EU to change its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine and reiterated calls for "a ceasefire and peace talks."

Under Orban's leadership, Hungary has repeatedly blocked aid to Kyiv, pushed for negotiations with Moscow, and spouted Kremlin talking points. Since taking the presidency of the European Commission in July, Orban has lobbied aggressively to stand as a negotiator between Ukraine and Russia.

Orban dismissed Zelensky's victory plan, which calls for more long-range weapons and the permission to use them against Russian targets, as "dangerous."

The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, non-nuclear deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture. It also involves three classified addenda that have been shared with international partners.

The EU must "switch to a peace strategy instead of a war strategy," Orban said in his post, which also insisted that Ukraine was "losing" the war against Russia.  

"I will also urge today that the German Chancellor and the French President start negotiations with Russia as soon as possible on behalf of the entire European Union, so that we can find a way out of this situation."

Orban threatens to interfere with Ukraine aid to support Trump, Politico reports
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is preparing to deliver a significant policy concession to former President Donald Trump, potentially allowing him to evade a $50 billion loan intended to support Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:12 PM

Zelensky signs bill on customs reform into law.

The legislation, approved by the parliament last month, was pushed through after prolonged pressure from Western partners and Ukrainian business associations. The reform is also a necessary step toward Kyiv's accession to the EU.
2:54 PM

NATO armies built on Korean War-era military principles, Zaluzhnyi says.

"There will be no war of the 1953 model. I am talking about Korean War. It ended in summer 2023 in Ukraine, when two professional armies of more than a million personnel each faced each other in the battlefield," said Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.