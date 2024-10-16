BREAKING: NATO, long-range strikes, deterrence — Zelensky unveils Ukraine's victory plan

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's much-debated victory plan at parliament on Oct. 16, though some parts remained classified.

The proposal is comprised of five points: an invitation to join NATO, a defense aspect, deterrence of Russian aggression, economic growth and cooperation, and post-war security architecture.

The plan involves three secret addenda that have been shared with international partners. David Arakhamia, the ruling party's parliamentary leader, said that the secret items would be presented to faction leaders.

"If the plan is supported, we can end the war no later than next year," Zelensky said in the parliament in the presence of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, and Western diplomats.

Ukraine's invitation to join NATO was placed at the top of the list. Kyiv submitted its application to join in September 2022 but has yet to receive a clear signal from the allies.

"We understand that NATO membership is a matter for the future, not the present," Zelensky said, but added that an invitation offered right away would show Putin the error of "his geopolitical calculations."

"We are a democratic nation that has proven that it can protect our common way of life."

The second article stresses the need to bring the war to Russian territory, such as during the cross-border Kursk incursion launched in early August. This will prevent the creation of possible "buffer zones" on Ukrainian territory.

This item also calls for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes in Russia, additional supplies of long-range capabilities, and Western support in downing Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine.

Additional support in building up Ukrainain ground forces, air defenses, defense investment, intelligence assistance, and other military aid will help strengthen Ukraine and dissuade the Russian population from their "ideology of war," the president said.

The third point refers to non-nuclear deterrence and includes a secret part. Ukraine is proposing a "comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its territory" that would safeguard the country against future aggression.

The article has been detailed to the leaders of the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy.

The fourth part addresses Ukraine's use of its natural resources, such as uranium, titanium, and lithium, which present economic growth potential for Kyiv and the EU. Ukraine is offering a special agreement on joint investment and use of these resources with the EU and the U.S.

The part further calls for ramping up international sanctions against Russia to undermine its ability to sustain its aggression.

This fourth section also contains a secret part that was shared with Western partners.

The first part concerns Ukraine's post-war security architecture. Zelensky said Kyiv boasts a large and experienced military force that can strengthen NATO and the security of the European continent.

"If the partners agree, then after the war, we envisage replacing certain U.S. military contingents stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units," the president said.

"If Putin achieves his insane geopolitical, military, ideological, and economic goals, it will create an overwhelming impression for other potential aggressors, particularly in the Gulf region, the Indo-Pacific region, and Africa, that wars of aggression can be profitable for them as well," the president told lawmakers.

Zelensky noted that Putin's "coalition of criminals" now includes North Korea, which has provided arms and personnel to Russia.

"This is, in fact, a participation of a second state in the war against Ukraine on Russia's side." The president also highlighted the support provided by Iran and China.

"We must implement the victory plan to force Russia to be at the peace summit and ready to end the war."