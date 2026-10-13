Ukraine hits Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile maintenance base, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck an Iskander-M repair base, a radar station, logistics depots, and Russian troop concentrations, the General Staff said on Oct. 13.

The Iskander-M repair base islocated near Kondrinka in Russia's Kursk Oblast, according to the General Staff. The facility is used to repair self-propelled launchers and transporter-loader vehicles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system

The Iskander-M is one of Russia's principal ballistic weapons. Since the beginning of 2026, Moscow has launched more than 500 ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

Kyiv's military intelligence estimates that Russia can produce more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles of various types each month, with Iskander-M missiles among its production priorities.

In addition, a radar station was struck in Bryansk Oblast, the General Staff said.

Across Russian-occupied territories, Ukrainian troops also struck Russian troop concentrations. In the occupied Luhansk Oblast, a fuel and lubricants depot, an ammunition depot, and a logistics facility belonging to Russian units were struck.

The strikes are part of a series of attacks on Russian military infrastructure in Russia and occupied Ukrainian territories.