Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belgorod Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 radar equipment in Belgorod Oblast, military claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 17, 2025 10:32 AM 2 min read
The entrance to the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck radar equipment of the advanced S-400 air defense system in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 17.

According to the military, the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile division of the 568th regiment came under a "long-range fire" on Jan. 16.

"The termination of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful hit on the target," the statement read.

Ukrainian forces also attacked positions of the radar company of Russia's radio engineering battalion of the 336th regiment in Belgorod Oblast.

Damage to vehicles and equipment was recorded, the military said.

Moscow has not yet commented on the statement. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Belgorod Oblast lies at the border with Ukraine and is regularly targeted in cross-border drone strikes.

Ukraine also struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast with drones overnight on Jan. 16, the General Staff claimed. Also, a drone strike reportedly targeted a Russian gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat in Tambov Oblast the same night.

How Ukraine captured a North Korean POW, told by the soldiers who took part
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. It was a month-long mission with one primary goal — capturing a North Korean soldier alive. One of the biggest obstacles facing the…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.