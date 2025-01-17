Ukraine strikes Russian S-400 radar equipment in Belgorod Oblast, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck radar equipment of the advanced S-400 air defense system in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 17.

According to the military, the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile division of the 568th regiment came under a "long-range fire" on Jan. 16.

"The termination of the 92H6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates a successful hit on the target," the statement read.

Ukrainian forces also attacked positions of the radar company of Russia's radio engineering battalion of the 336th regiment in Belgorod Oblast.

Damage to vehicles and equipment was recorded, the military said.

Moscow has not yet commented on the statement. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Belgorod Oblast lies at the border with Ukraine and is regularly targeted in cross-border drone strikes.

Ukraine also struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast with drones overnight on Jan. 16, the General Staff claimed. Also, a drone strike reportedly targeted a Russian gunpowder factory in the village of Kuzmino-Gat in Tambov Oblast the same night.