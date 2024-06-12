Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Ukraine destroyed Russian S-300, S-400 systems' radars in occupied Crimea, military says

by Kateryna Denisova June 12, 2024 1:38 PM 1 min read
A Russian S-400 air defense system at the ARMY-2020 International Military and Technical Forum, in Moscow, Russia on Aug. 23, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces destroyed two radars of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight on June 12, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Explosions were reported in multiple towns across the peninsula, as well as in a community in Russia's Krasnodar Krai at night.

One Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near the Russian Belbek military airfield and two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and occupied Sevastopol came under Ukraine's missile strike, the military said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
