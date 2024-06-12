Ukraine destroyed Russian S-300, S-400 systems' radars in occupied Crimea, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces destroyed two radars of S-300 and S-400 air defense systems in several areas in occupied Crimea overnight on June 12, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Explosions were reported in multiple towns across the peninsula, as well as in a community in Russia's Krasnodar Krai at night.

One Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system near the Russian Belbek military airfield and two S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Belbek and occupied Sevastopol came under Ukraine's missile strike, the military said.