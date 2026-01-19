This is Yuliia Taradiuk reporting from Kyiv on day 1,429 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Active battles continue in the Pokrovsk direction, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Jan. 19, adding the operational situation remains difficult with a "gruelling confrontation" taking place.

According to Syrskyi, around 50 combat clashes are taking place in the area every day as Russian troops try to increase pressure on Ukrainian positions in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

"(They are) pulling reserves to Pokrovsk, looking for opportunities to break through our defenses both through sporadic massive assaults and through covert advances by small infantry groups," Syrskyi said.

Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year.

Myrnohrad is a satellite town of Pokrovsk, located less than 3 kilometers (2 miles) away.

Ukraine's SBU 'destroyed or disabled' $4 billion worth of Russian air defense systems over past year, agency claims

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) claimed on Jan. 19 that its long-range strikes over the past year either "destroyed or disabled" Russian air defense systems worth a total of approximately $4 billion.

Among the Russian air defense systems on the list are S-300, S-350, and S-400 air defense systems, as well as Russian anti-aircraft missile systems BUK-M1 and BUK-M2, and Pantsir-S1 and Pantsir-S2s according to the SBU. Russia's radar reconnaissance and guidance systems also suffered "serious losses," the SBU claimed.

"This work had a systemic effect: Corridors were opened in the Russian Federation's multi-layered air defense system, ensuring safe passage for Ukrainian long-range drones deep into enemy territory — to military bases, warehouses, airfields, and other military facilities," the SBU reported, praising its Alpha special forces unit.

Moscow has not reacted to the SBU's claim by the time of publication.

At least 9 injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine

At least 9 people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 19.

Russia launched 145 Shahed-type drones overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said. Ukraine’s air defenses said they shot down or suppressed 126 drones.

The Air Force added that 13 drones hit 12 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured three people over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Chernihiv Oblast, a 45-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone strike, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,227,440 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,227,440 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 19.

The number includes 1,020 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,573 tanks, 23,922 armored fighting vehicles, 74,876 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,333 artillery systems, 1,617 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 110,215 drones, 4,163 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.