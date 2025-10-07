Ukrainian drones strike 'rare' Russian signal jamming station in occupied Luhansk Oblast

Ukrainian drones "detected and burned" a Russian signal jamming station in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Unmanned Systems Forces announced on Oct. 6.

"Recently, in Luhansk Oblast, fighters of the 412th Nemesis Regiment, in cooperation with the aerial reconnaissance of one of the (State Border Guard's) units, detected and burned exactly such a rare specimen," the announcement read.

A Russian R-330Zh Zhytyel radio jamming station was destroyed in the Ukrainian drone strike in Luhansk Oblast.

Only 23 R-330Zh jamming units have been visually confirmed as destroyed, the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

"Zhytyel is a complex and multifunctional system. According to technical specifications, it can jam ground radio communications up to 25 kilometers, (and) communications on aerial vehicles up to 50 kilometers," the Unmanned Systems Forces said.

The signal jamming station is capable of locating sources of radio emissions, determining their coordinates, and interfering with satellite communications, GPS signals, and mobile networks.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Kyiv regularly strikes Russian military infrastructure in occupied territories and deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Overnight on Sept. 25, the Ukrainian military struck three gas distribution stations in Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, according to military officials.

"The voyage was carried out on the night of September 25, 2025, by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, wrote on Telegram.