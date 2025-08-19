Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian ammo depots in Luhansk Oblast, Security Service says

Ukrainian long-range drones destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 19.

The strikes hit warehouses in the village of Bilokurakyne, located on a key railway line supplying Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, where Moscow is focusing its primary offensive efforts.

According to the SBU, the drones hit the sites at least seven times, sparking a massive fire later confirmed by FIRMS, a NASA public satellite service that tracks real-time fire activity.

"The destruction of enemy ammunition directly helps our soldiers, who are bravely holding back Russian assaults," SBU said, adding that operations to "demilitarize" Russian depots would continue.

Bilokurakyne lies about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory and remains under Russian occupation. Moscow currently controls nearly all of Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian logistics hubs in occupied areas and inside Russia to weaken Moscow's front-line capacity.

On July 2, Ukraine struck a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast, and on May 17, an attack on a depot near Perevalne in occupied Crimea caused an explosion and fire.