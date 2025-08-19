Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian ammo depots in Luhansk Oblast, Security Service says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian drones destroy 2 Russian ammo depots in Luhansk Oblast, Security Service says
Ukrainian drones destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in occupied Bilokurakyne, Luhansk Oblast on Aug. 19, 2025. (SBU)

Ukrainian long-range drones destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in occupied Luhansk Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Aug. 19.

The strikes hit warehouses in the village of Bilokurakyne, located on a key railway line supplying Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front, where Moscow is focusing its primary offensive efforts.

According to the SBU, the drones hit the sites at least seven times, sparking a massive fire later confirmed by FIRMS, a NASA public satellite service that tracks real-time fire activity.

"The destruction of enemy ammunition directly helps our soldiers, who are bravely holding back Russian assaults," SBU said, adding that operations to "demilitarize" Russian depots would continue.

Bilokurakyne lies about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory and remains under Russian occupation. Moscow currently controls nearly all of Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian logistics hubs in occupied areas and inside Russia to weaken Moscow's front-line capacity.

On July 2, Ukraine struck a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Khartsyzk, Donetsk Oblast, and on May 17, an attack on a depot near Perevalne in occupied Crimea caused an explosion and fire.

Warm words, thin results: White House meeting lifts Ukraine, but tough road ahead
When President Volodymyr Zelensky joined U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 18, the positive mood between the leaders stood in stark contrast to their disastrous encounter in February in the same spot. This shift alone was seen as a victory for Ukraine — offering many of its citizens and allies relief, though the meeting itself was largely inconclusive and failed to secure concrete decisions on the security guarantees and the ceasefire that Ukraine has pushed for. “I think
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Article image
UkraineWarSBULuhansk OblastDrone attackDrones
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, August 19
Tuesday, August 19
Show More

Editors' Picks