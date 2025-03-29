Ukraine expects 'strong response' from allies in response to continued Russian strikes, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's allies must respond decisively to Russia's continued strikes against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on March 29.

Two people were killed and 15 were injured in a Russian drone attack against Kharkiv late on March 29. Another four were killed and 30 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine the day prior.

Zelensky decried the strikes not only for targeting civilians in Ukraine but for undermining international efforts to establish peace in Ukraine.

"Our partners should clearly understand: these strikes are not just attacks on Ukrainian civilians, but also on all international efforts — on the very diplomacy we are trying to use to end this war," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's allies must pressure Russia to stop its strikes against Ukraine with a significant response to uphold the international rules-based order, he said.

"We expect a response — a serious one. We are working toward a response. A strong response is urgently needed — above all from the U.S., from Europe, from everyone in the world who has placed their bets on diplomacy. Russia must be forced into peace – only pressure will work."

Zelensky condemned Russia for its continued strikes against Ukraine, adding that Russia launched attacks against various cities, including Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

"Last night alone, Russia launched 172 strike drones — over 100 of them were Shaheds. These massive drone attacks have now become a near-daily reality. On top of that, there are continued missile threats, including ballistic ones," Zelensky said.

The U.S. has held peace talks with Ukraine and Russia in separate meetings in recent weeks, resulting in an agreement for a partial ceasefire that Kyiv has already accused Moscow of breaking.

Pressure on Russia is the only way to achieve a meaningful ceasefire, Zelensky said.

"For far too long, the U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire has been on the table – without a proper response from Russia. That says a lot. There could already have been a ceasefire — if there had been real pressure on Russia," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Kherson on March 27, despite Zelensky saying a temporary ceasefire on energy infrastructure has been in place since March 25, and Russia claiming its side of the deal has been in place since March 18.