4 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four civilians and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 29.

Russia launched 172 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 94 drones, while 69 disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.

A Russian drone attack on March 28 killed four people and injured at least 21 in the city of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, sparking a large fire at a hotel and restaurant complex and damaging at least 10 houses, a school, an administrative building, and high-rise buildings.

Artillery and drone strikes against the Nikopol district also injured two men aged 48 and 46, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured in a Russian attack against the village of Sukha Balka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Nine civilians were injured in Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, said the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. Two high-rise buildings and 38 houses were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes injured a 39-year-old man in Kupiansk and another civilian in the village of Liutivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.