Rubio, Witkoff reportedly clash over easing Russia sanctions; Trump admin denies

The Trump administration officials are debating the possibility of lifting sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and other energy assets as part of peace efforts in Ukraine, Politico reported on April 23, citing five undisclosed sources.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for their fourth meeting on April 25, has reportedly promoted the idea. It has "not found much traction in the White House," and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has opposed it, Politico reported.

U.S. officials have refuted Politico's story.

"This is unequivocally false. Neither Steve Witkoff nor I have had any conversations about lifting sanctions against Russia as part of a deal with Ukraine," Rubio said on X.

The news comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to broker a swift peace deal in Ukraine, warning he might drop the effort unless tangible progress is made soon.

Washington's latest peace proposal reportedly includes the U.S. de jure recognizing Russian control of Crimea and development of closer economic and energy cooperation with Russia.

Witkoff's proposal to ease energy sanctions has also been opposed by Interior Secretary Doug Burgun, who leads the White House Energy Dominance Council and wants to boost U.S. liquified natural gas (LNG) sales, Politico reported.

Restarting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which saw one of its lines damaged during an unexplained explosion in the Baltic Sea in 2022, would also require the EU countries to resume purchases of Russian gas.

The EU set the goal of weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels by 2027 in response to Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Rubio has previously said that the U.S. will maintain its sanctions against Russia until a peace deal is reached, but said relief would likely be part of an eventual settlement. The final agreement would therefore have to include the EU, which has also slapped extensive sanctions on Moscow, he noted.