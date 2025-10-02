Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Nicaragua.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced Oct. 2 that it is severing diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, citing Managua's recognition of Crimea and four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as part of Russia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the decision of the Republic of Nicaragua to recognize the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, and parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine as part of the territory of the Russian Federation," the statement read.

"In response to such unfriendly acts, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Nicaragua," it added."

Earlier this year, Nicaragua signaled support for Russia's claims over the four Ukrainian regions, which remain under partial Russian occupation.

Nicaragua has strengthened ties with the Kremlin in recent years. In 2020, it opened an honorary consulate in Simferopol, Crimea, prompting Ukraine's parliament to impose sanctions on the Central American nation. The following year, Nicaraguan officials signed a trade and economic cooperation agreement with Russian-installed authorities in Crimea.

Nicaragua is also among the few countries that regularly support Russia at the United Nations, joining Belarus and North Korea in voting against resolutions critical of the Kremlin.

Russia's illegal annexation of the four Ukrainian regions came after widely condemned referendums staged during its full-scale invasion. Despite the declarations, Russian forces do not fully control any of the territories.

"Ukraine will continue to react as harshly as possible in response to any attempts to encroach on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will not tolerate any encroachments on our statehood and will take all necessary measures to protect our independence, security and the inviolability of our borders," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

As of Oct. 1, Russia occupies approximately 19% of Ukraine's territory, with its territorial gains dropping sharply in the past month.