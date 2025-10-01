Russian territorial gains in Ukraine drop sharply in September, monitoring group says

The pace of Russia’s territorial advances in Ukraine slowed significantly in September, with Russian forces seizing 44% less land compared to August, the Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState reported on Oct. 1.

Russian troops captured approximately 259 square kilometers (100 square miles) of Ukrainian territory during the last month, just 0.04% of Ukraine’s total area. This marks the smallest monthly gain since May.

In total, Russia now occupies around 19.04% of Ukraine’s territory.

Ukraine's most significant losses in September occurred near the village of Novopavlivka in Donetsk Oblast. DeepState analysts described this sector as one of the most challenging sections of the front.

Heavy fighting also continues around the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Map of Russian-occupied Ukrainian lands as of April, 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to sustain effective defense. Analysts noted that roughly one-third of all Russian assaults were concentrated on the town of Pokrovsk and the surrounding areas.

"The cost of every meter here is significantly higher. (Russia) has approached the town from the south, and urban combat differs greatly in complexity from fighting in open areas. Additionally, there is virtually no defensive depth remaining," the report read.

Over the past month, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops who had advanced 15-20 kilometers (6 miles) toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway, near the contested city of Pokrovsk.

Since late August, Ukrainian units have recaptured several villages in the region, including Zarichne, Novoekonomichne, and Udachne.