Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Nicaragua signals readiness to recognize Russia's annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories, media says

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Nicaragua signals readiness to recognize Russia's annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories, media says
Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua's president, during the 23rd States of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) Summit at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 24, 2024. (Gaby Oraa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Nicaragua's government signaled its readiness to recognize Russia's claim over four Ukrainian oblasts currently under partial occupation, according to a letter Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 30, local outlet El 19 Digital reported.

In the letter, Ortega expressed support for what he called Russia's "heroic battle against Ukrainian neo-Nazism, supported by NATO." If formalized, Nicaragua could become the first country to officially recognize Russia's annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts — territories Moscow declared part of Russia in 2022.

The language in the letter mirrors Russian propaganda narratives and echoes the Kremlin's justification for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Nicaragua has maintained close ties with Moscow in recent years. In 2020, it opened an honorary consulate in Russian-occupied Simferopol, Crimea, prompting Ukraine's parliament to approve sanctions against the Central American country.

A year later, Nicaraguan officials signed a trade and economic cooperation agreement with Russian-installed authorities in Crimea.

Nicaragua is also one of the few countries to vote alongside Russia in UN resolutions condemning Moscow's aggression, joining the ranks of countries like Belarus, North Korea, and Syria.

The Kremlin's illegal annexation of the four Ukrainian oblasts followed widely condemned referendums staged under occupation during Russia's full-scale invasion. Despite the declaration, Russian forces do not fully control any of the four oblasts.

Russia has consistently rejected calls from Kyiv and its Western allies for an unconditional ceasefire, instead demanding that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the four partially occupied regions.

Russia continues to occupy about 20% of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula, which it illegally annexed in 2014.

11 killed, record number of children injured in Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv
Three police officers and 12 children were among the injured. Thirty people, including five children, remain hospitalized as of 2:40 p.m. local time, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaoccupied Ukrainian territoriesLatin America
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 31
 (Updated:  )
Russia 'lying again' about capture of Chasiv Yar, Ukraine claims.

"The situation in Chasiv Yar is the same as in recent months. Russia is simply lying again, precisely so that the claim spreads through refutations," said Viktor Tregubov, spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, in a comment for the RBK-Ukraine news agency.

Show More

Editors' Picks