'What's stopping us?' — Putin threatens to attack Ukraine's nuclear power plants

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened strikes on Ukrainian nuclear power plants at the Valdai International Discussion Club in the city of Sochi on Oct. 2.

Putin framed this potential move as a "mirror response," claiming that Ukraine has been carrying out attacks near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. He didn't provide any evidence to support his claims.

"(People in Ukrainian-controlled territories) need to understand that if they keep playing with this dangerously, they still have operating nuclear power plants on their side. So what is stopping us from responding in kind? They should think about that," Putin said.

His comments come as the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear power station in Europe, has been disconnected from the Ukrainian electricity grid for a record period of over a week, following multiple blackouts since the start of the full-scale war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant as "critical" on Sept. 30. Diesel generators are now supplying power to the plant, but one has already failed, he said.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Oct. 2 that Russia deliberately cut power to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as it's preparing to reconnect the facility to its own energy system.

"Every action taken by Russia is not just a lethal risk, but also paves the way toward a catastrophe," he said.

In the meantime, Putin claimed that the situation at the plant is "under control" and that the generators are supplying it with electricity.

Ukraine continues to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces from the plant and the establishment of a demilitarized zone around the facility, a proposal Russia has repeatedly rejected.

Russian attacks have also repeatedly threatened nuclear power plants located in Ukrainian-controlled territory.

In February, a Russian Shahed-type drone struck the New Safe Confinement over Chornobyl's destroyed 4th reactor. The structure — built to contain radioactive material — was damaged, although no serious radiation leaks were caused.

As Moscow ramps up its attacks on energy infrastructure, a Russian drone also hit an energy facility in the town of Slavutych in Kyiv Oblast, causing a several-hour-long blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.