Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting over Russian strike on Kyiv

The U.N. Security Council will convene on Aug. 29 at Ukraine's request to discuss a recent deadly Russian attack against Kyiv, Ukrinform news agency reported.

During the meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. local time, the Ukrainian delegation in New York will brief the international community about the scale of destruction and urge an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

Russia launched a barrage of around 630 drones and missiles against Ukraine overnight on Aug. 28, killing at least 23 people in Kyiv, including four children, and injuring over 60.

The attack took place amid now months-long efforts by the U.S. to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, even as the Kremlin continues to reject calls for a ceasefire.

European officials have broadly denounced the recent strike — which also damaged the building of the EU mission in Kyiv — as evidence of Moscow's disregard for peace efforts.

In turn, the White House drew a parallel between the deadly attack against civilians in Kyiv and Ukraine's strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, a key source of Russia's revenues that helps to fund its war.

The U.N. session will coincide with top Ukrainian officials' visit to New York for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to discuss efforts to end the war.

Presidential Office Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov are expected to discuss future security guarantees for Ukraine and setting up a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported.