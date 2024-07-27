Ukraine attacks 3 Russian airfields, damaging bomber, source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's military intelligence agency attacked three airfields deep inside Russia overnight, damaing a Russian supersonic bomber plane, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on July 27.



On the morning of July 27, Ukrainian drones arrived at airfields in three regions: Saratov, Murmansk, and Ryazan. The kamikaze drones also hit an oil refinery in Ryazan region.



The attack damaged a Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier in the Olenya airfield, Murmansk region. The airfield lies close to northern Finland and is roughly 1,800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.



Ukraine managed to down the Tu-22M3 for the first time in April 2024. The aircraft is armed with AS-4 heavy anti-ship or Kh-22 cruise missiles that are used in strikes on Ukraine.



The source did not confirm whether other aircraft were damaged in the attacks and said that the results of the operation are being clarified. However, the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan region, which also came under attack, houses Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, and Il-78 aircraft, in addition to an aircraft repair plant.



Russia's Defense Ministry said that at least 23 drones were shot down overnight and in the morning over the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk, and Lipetsk.



While Ukraine does not have permission to fire Western-made long-range weapons at Russian territory, the embattled country frequently launches drone attacks, mainly using domestically-produced weapons. Earlier on July 23, Russia downed 21 drones in occupied Crimea and the Black Sea.



Ukraine’s drone operations often target oil refineries and airfields, aiming to reduce Russia’s oil process capabilities and hinder its economy, as well as target Russian aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities.