Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Europe, Long-range missiles, Kharkiv offensive, U.K., U.S., Western aid, HIMARS, Ataca
Edit post

Zelensky: Lifting ban on strikes on Russian territory did not lead to escalation

by Dominic Culverwell July 18, 2024 4:36 PM 2 min read
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the first plenary session at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace on July 18, 2024, in Woodstock, England. (Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The West’s decision to allow Ukraine to hit targets within Russia along the Ukrainian border did not lead to escalations but rather stopped the war from expanding, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K. on July 18.

Addressing the audience of leaders and officials from 43 European countries at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, Zelensky urged allies to allow Ukraine to hit Russian military airfields and missile launch sites deep into the Russian territory, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground.

The U.S. gave Ukraine permission on June 1 to use American-supplied weapons, including HIMARS rockets, to strike targets in Russia located near the border with Kharkiv Oblast after Russia launched a renewed offensive in the region on May 10. However, Ukraine is still prohibited from using ATACMS and other long-range U.S.-supplied weapons for strikes deeper inside Russia.

“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace,” Zelensky said.

“This will not only eliminate some targets, but will also reduce Russia's capability to continue this war.”

Zelensky previously said the lifting of restrictions would produce "an instant result" and could advance Ukraine's counteroffensive in Russian-occupied territories. He emphasized again at the summit that “these steps must be taken,” directing the comment primarily to the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, and Poland.

But Washington remains cautious due to concerns of escalation and the war spilling out beyond Ukraine’s borders, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder told the Voice of America (VoA) on July 15.

Zelensky said that Ukraine has fully stopped Russia’s Kharkiv offensive. He stressed that this was because Ukraine was allowed to hit targets within Russian territory.

“Did this lead to escalation? No. On the contrary, it blocked Putin's attempt to expand the war. Did Putin have any response? No,” he said at the summit.

Stoltenberg addresses US restrictions on Ukrainian strikes inside Russian territory
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed U.S. restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russian territory during a press conference on July 10 by affirming Ukraine’s “right to self-defense.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.