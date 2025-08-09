Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine, allies set to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit, Axios reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine, allies set to meet in UK ahead of Trump-Putin summit, Axios reports
A general view of the U.K.'s Defense Ministry building on Jan. 28, 2019, in London. (John Keeble/Getty Images)

Ukrainian, U.S., and European senior officials are set to meet in the U.K. ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week, Axios reported on Aug. 8, citing three sources with knowledge of the plans.

Ukraine and its allies will reportedly seek a common position amid the planned meeting between Trump and Putin.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow on Aug. 6 as the White House intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal.

Trump previously announced an Aug. 8 deadline for Russia to reach a ceasefire in its war against Ukraine. Despite Russia's refusal to halt hostilities, Trump never imposed sanctions on Moscow.

In a conference call on Aug. 8, an in-person meeting was proposed between senior officials from Ukraine, Europe, and the U.S., Axios reported.

The U.K. meetings logistics, including who will participate, are still under discussion. A total of three calls were held following Witkoff's visit.

In an Aug. 6 call between President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and European leaders, some participants were under the impression that Putin was ready to give up Russia's claim to Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kherson Oblast in southern Ukraine, two of the sources said.

Witkoff told the call's participants that Putin will end Russia's war against Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to cede Donetsk Oblast, Luhansk Oblast, and Crimea, the two sources added.

On the contrary, in a call the next day, Witkoff said Putin was willing to freeze along the current frontlines, which include occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, Axios reported.

For Zelensky to cede Ukrainian territory, a referendum would need to be held, an unnamed Ukrainian official noted.

Trump and Zelensky are working on an agreement "to sign something" that doesn't violate Ukraine's laws, Axios reported.

The U.S. leader has said that a potential peace deal will involve "some swapping" of territories as the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal.

"Well you're looking at territory that's been fought over for three-and-a-half years... So we're looking at that but we're actually looking to get some back," Trump said during a press conference alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. "Some swapping, it's complicated."

Ukraine war latest: US, Russia discuss deal to cement Moscow’s hold on occupied Ukrainian territories, Bloomberg reports
Key developments on Aug. 8: * U.S., Russia discuss deal to cement Moscow’s hold on occupied Ukrainian territories, Bloomberg reports * Watchdog claims Russian troops enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, military says attack repelled * Ukraine kills 12 soldiers in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, intelligence source claims * Poland’s Tusk says Russia-Ukraine war could be frozen “sooner rather than later” The U.S. and Russia are seeking to reach a deal to cement Moscow’s occupation of Ukrainian territories
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Article image
UkraineUnited KingdomUnited StatesEuropeEuropean allies
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 9
Saturday, August 9
China vows to continue buying Russian oil amid Trump's tariff threats.

"It is legitimate and lawful for China to conduct normal economic, trade and energy cooperation with all countries around the world, including Russia," China's Foreign Ministry said in response to question about Russian oil purchases posed by Bloomberg. "We will continue to adopt reasonable energy security measures in accordance with our national interests."

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska on Aug 15 for peace talks.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that "further details will follow."

Video
Not their war: Who are Ukraine's foreign fighters?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, foreigners flocked to Ukraine to join its defense against Russian forces. More than three years later, the foreign fighters who remain are a different breed — driven by a deep commitment to Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks