Peace talks will include 'some swapping of territories,' Trump says ahead of proposed meeting with Putin

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Aug. 8 that a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv would likely include "some swapping of territories," as Trump prepares to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

"Well you're looking at territory that's been fought over for three-and-a-half years... So we're looking at that but we're actually looking to get some back," Trump said during a press conference alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. "Some swapping, it's complicated."

"We're going to get some back. We're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both," Trump added.

Trump did not specify what he meant by "swapping," though it possibly referred to Crimea — illegally annexed in 2014 — and parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Russia declared the annexation of the latter four regions, which are partially occupied by Russia, in 2022 following sham referenda.

The comments come ahead of a proposed summit between Trump and Putin that may be held at the end of next week, NBC News reported. The details or exact timing of the meeting remain unclear, according to NBC News. It was not immediately clear as to whether it would involve President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump told European leaders and Zelensky that Putin is open to negotiations if land swaps are included in the talks, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 7, citing its undisclosed sources.

Bloomberg later reported on Aug. 8 that the U.S. and Russia are seeking to reach a territorial agreement to cement Moscow's occupation of Ukrainian territories and end the war.

The proposed deal is aimed at freezing the conflict and laying the groundwork for a ceasefire and technical negotiations toward a final peace settlement, the news agency reported, with Putin demanding that Ukraine cede all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Presidential Office has not yet commented on Trump's comments on swapping territory.

In his evening address, issued before Trump's public comments, Zelensky said that Ukraine is "continuing our active negotiations with partners to reach a common position for a reliable peace for Ukraine. A truly genuine peace," criticizing Moscow for continuously rejecting a proposed ceasefire.

"So far, we see that the Russians are ignoring (a ceasefire) – at least for now," Zelensky added.

Putin has publicly demanded that Ukraine forgo NATO membership and withdraw troops from all four regions as preconditions for peace. Under this condition, several large cities under Ukrainian control would have to be handed over to Russia.



