Ukraine nets 2.9 billion euros from EU after passing reforms

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Ukraine received 2.9 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from the European Union on Oct. 2, after Kyiv passed several key reforms.

"As Ukraine defends itself against Russia's aggression, it also continues to deliver comprehensive reforms under the Ukraine Plan," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a press statement.

The payment was greenlit by the EU on Sept. 23.

"European solidarity means concrete support. Europe will stand by Ukraine's side for as long as it takes," von der Leyen said.

"This is very timely support, which will help ensure Ukraine's macro-financial stability and strengthen our defense capabilities," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The disbursement comes a day after officials from the EU and the Ukrainian government discussed Ukraine's 2026 financial situation — precise numbers for which have been difficult to establish.

Kyiv reaffirmed that it would carry out previously agreed-upon reforms, and Brussels clarified the amount of support available.

The reforms that unlocked the latest payment of 2.9 billion euros were part of the Ukraine Plan, a to-do list of changes that Kyiv must carry out to advance its bid for EU membership, improve the functioning of state institutions, and unlock financial support from the bloc.

Among the approved reforms were changes to judges' integrity declarations, the appointment of a new electricity market operator, a plan to address the gender pay gap, and laws to improve traffic safety.

More reforms are expected to be passed when the parliament reconvenes on Oct. 12, which could unlock some of the more than 20 billion euros ($23 billion) of financial support available for 2026.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stressed that "the need for funding remains critical."

"We are speeding up the adoption of all government decisions as much as possible. We are also working with the parliament to pass the necessary bills as quickly as possible."