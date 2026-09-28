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BREAKING: Multiple fires across Kyiv, city center struck as all-day Russian drone attacks continue

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by Francis Farrell
BREAKING: Multiple fires across Kyiv, city center struck as all-day Russian drone attacks continue
Local residents and State Emergency Service of Ukraine personnel shelter in an underground parking garage during an air raid alert in Kyiv on Sept. 28, 2026. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story, and is being updated regularly.

Russian drones have struck central Kyiv in the middle of the day on Sept. 28 as Moscow's round-the-clock bombardment of the Ukrainian capital continues.

Around midday, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported Russian drones hitting non-residential buildings in Kyiv's Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

In the city center, local media and Telegram channels reported a strike next to the main campus of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko National University.

Smoke was seen rising from numerous locations across the city center by Kyiv Independent reporters in the capital.

Information on potential casualties from the most recent strikes hasn't been released by authorities at the time of publishing.

The strikes are just the latest in a weeks-long, round-the-clock Russian aerial campaign against Kyiv.

On the evening of Sept. 27, two people were killed and four others injured by a Russian strike on the Stolichny food market just outside of the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The strike caused a fire at the wholesale food market.

Eyewitness footage from the scene of the strike on the market showed flames engulfing vehicles in the parking lot.

Over central Kyiv, air defense systems were reported to be active, filling the city with sounds of blasts and explosions amid a nine-hour-long air raid alert.

An additional nine people sustained injuries in attacks on Kyiv throughout the day, said Klitschko. Six of the injured victims were hospitalized, including one child.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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